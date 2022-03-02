ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with the National Weather Service, recognizes Flood Safety Preparedness Week March 7-11. The week encourages all Georgians to prepare for flooding.
“Flooding can happen at any time throughout the year, with little or no time to prepare or evacuate,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “That’s why it’s imperative for residents to know when to prepare for and respond to these events in an effort to prevent the flooding impacts to life and property.”
Flooding is no stranger to the Southeast and can sometimes be quickly evolving or long in duration. In the last five years, seven large-scale flooding events have made the list of ‘Billion-Dollar Disasters’ nationwide. In this same time, Georgia alone has documented more than 570 flash flood reports, amounting to $10.8 million dollars.
Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on the hazards, safety and preparation for floods. Flood Safety Preparedness Week will highlight the risks of flooding in the state each day and provide an opportunity for residents to learn how to take proper safety precautions.
• Monday, March 7 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community so you’re prepared in case of a flood.
• Tuesday, March 8 – Turn Around, Don't Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.
• Wednesday, March 9 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.
• Thursday, March 10 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later.
• Friday, March 11 – Partner Services: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) can provide you with resources and tips to help you prepare for a flood.
For more information and resources visit gema.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.