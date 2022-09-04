Eight adults and one child were on board the plane, according to USCG Pacific Northwest. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Mutiny Bay is just west of Whidbey Island and about an hour north of Seattle.
This is a developing story.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Max Fried threw five no-hit innings and rookie Michael Harris II paced the offensive attack with three hits in a 7-1 Atlanta victory that gave the Braves a three-game series sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.