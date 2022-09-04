Rescuers are searching for nine people who are unaccounted for after a float plane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Ten people, including a child, were on board the plane when it went down shortly after 3 p.m., the US Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest district said in a news release.
The body of one person has been recovered, the release said. Initial reports said nine people were on board.
Mutiny Bay is just west of Whidbey Island and about an hour north of Seattle.
USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted Sunday night that the plane was bound for Renton, Washington, despite earlier reports it was headed to Seattle Tacoma International Airport.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Coast Guard dispatched rescue helicopters, boats and aircraft to conduct its search. First responders from South Whidbey Fire, the Island County Sheriff's Office and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are also on scene, the USCG release said.
The cause of the crash is unknown, officials said.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Max Fried threw five no-hit innings and rookie Michael Harris II paced the offensive attack with three hits in a 7-1 Atlanta victory that gave the Braves a three-game series sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.