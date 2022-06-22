HAMPTON — Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced the full list of performers for next month’s Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival.
Concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, and Georgia’s own Blackberry Smoke are among the highlights for the weekend of music and NASCAR racing during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10.
On top of 650 miles of thrilling racing on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, fans will enjoy musical acts spanning a variety of genres with performances all around the track.
Here’s the full slate of musical performances for the 2022 Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival:
Friday, July 8:
♦ Garrett Collins ProjectPit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart
Saturday, July 9:
♦ Mark Wills — Quaker State Fan Stage
♦ Pit Road Pickers — Bootleggers
♦ Leah Belle Faser — Club One
♦ Candlebox — Alsco Uniforms 250 pre-race stage
♦ Blackberry Smoke — Peach Pit presented by Dixie Vodka
Sunday, July 10:
♦ Atlanta Drum Academy — Fan Zone, Concourse, and 1948 red carpet
♦ Leah Belle Faser Band — Quaker State Fan Stage
♦ Tyson Farmer — Bootleggers
♦ Flo Rida — Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart pre-race stage
Revs & Riffs will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
To get more information on Revs & Riffs or purchase tickets and camping accommodations to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.
