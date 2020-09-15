The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the majority of north and central Georgia, including Butts, Clayton, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties, from Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 16, through Friday morning, Sept. 18.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the area with the outer rain bands of Hurricane Sally as it tracks inland west of the area Wednesday and Thursday, then weakening as a tropical depression by the time it tracks across the central portion of the area into early Friday. Associated rainfall totals in excess of 3 to 4 inches and areas of 5 to 6 inches are expected with even locally higher amounts possible. The highest amounts look to be in a swath centered along the I-85 corridor, though this could shift with future forecast updates.
Soils are expected to become quickly saturated and runoff from heavy rain will lead to a threat of flash flooding. Some of the rivers, small creeks, and streams could also respond with flooding that may linger beyond the watch period.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
