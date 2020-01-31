Jackson and Butts County lowered official flags to half mast on Jan. 30 to honor the burial of native son Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Hammond in the Jackson City Cemetery.
An Honor Guard from Robins Air Force Base 78th Force Support Squadron led the military honors. Uniformed officers from the Jackson Police Department, the fire departments, and the Sheriff’s Office stood at attention and saluted as rifles were fired and taps were played.
Hammond was born Nov. 8, 1930 to Fred and Sara Hammond on the family farm in Jackson. He was a star athlete at Jackson High School, a state officer in the 4-H Club and a 1951 graduate of the University of Georgia.
Pastor Chris Shurtz comforted the family with scriptures and prayers. His brief eulogy noted that Lt. Col. Hammond had started out as a farm boy in Butts County, attended the University of Georgia expecting to come back home to farm. But he enlisted in the Air Force instead and spent the next 27 years serving his country. Shurtz noted that “Bob” had loved flying in peace times and during combat.
Hammond became a 2nd Lt. out of Officer Candidate School in 1952 and headed to flight school.
After completing pilot training in 1954, Hammond spent the next 27 years at various bases in Louisiana, Nevada, Alabama, Florida, Germany, Vietnam and Thailand. In Vietnam he was Forward Air Controller for the 25th Infantry Division where he was awarded the Bronze Star.
During his flying career, he was an instructor in the AF Fighter Weapons School and in NATO School Europe. He received several awards including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Award, and the Air Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Hammond retired in 1978 and was living in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. at the time of his passing.
Lt. Col. Hammond’s grandson, Drew Hammond, closed the service with a reading of the poem “High Flight” by John Gillepsie McGee, Jr.
For the full obituary go to www.myjpa.com.
