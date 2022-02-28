Five people qualified for Jenkinsburg City Council Post 1, to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, who passed away on Jan. 18. Qualifying for City Council Post 1 was held Monday, Feb. 7, through Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jenkinsburg City Hall. Qualifying fee was $48.
Five people qualified:
• Deanie Asit
• Brent Eberspacher
• LyChannel (Taco) Head
• Desiree Jones
• David A. Massey
A sixth person, Marcus Lamar, attempted to qualify later as a write-in candidate on the ballot, but it was determined he did not meet all of the qualifications to be a write-in candidate.
Early voting is currently underway on the following dates and times at the Butts County Elections and Voter Registration Main Office at 625 W. Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson:
• Feb. 28-Mar. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Mar. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.