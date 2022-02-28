Jenkinsburg City Hall.jpg

Five people qualified for Jenkinsburg City Council Post 1, to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, who passed away on Jan. 18. Qualifying for City Council Post 1 was held Monday, Feb. 7, through Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jenkinsburg City Hall. Qualifying fee was $48.

Five people qualified:

• Deanie Asit

• Brent Eberspacher

• LyChannel (Taco) Head

• Desiree Jones

• David A. Massey

A sixth person, Marcus Lamar, attempted to qualify later as a write-in candidate on the ballot, but it was determined he did not meet all of the qualifications to be a write-in candidate.

Early voting is currently underway on the following dates and times at the Butts County Elections and Voter Registration Main Office at 625 W. Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson:

• Feb. 28-Mar. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Mar. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day voting will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg.

