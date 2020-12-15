Pastor Chris Shurtz and Jackson United Methodist Church were recognized by the Butts County Board of Education at their Dec. 8 meeting for the food and monetary donations they have made to the school system in 2020.
The church provides students and families with food each month to go home in their food back packs and as an emergency supply for families with a larger need.
The church has also provided monetary donations to help school system families during the pandemic, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
