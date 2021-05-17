More than 60 teens ages 11-15, along with a good number of parents and younger children, turned out for the first "Teen Night" last Friday at the football field at Daughtry Park in Jackson.
Teen Night was sponsored by The Butts County Sheriff's Office and the Butts County Department of Leisure Services as a way to give teens in Butts County a fun and free place to call their own, while also making sure that they are safe. There were games, music and activities including bubble soccer, oversized yard games, frisbee, and guest speakers.
Deputies, EMT's and other adults took part in many of the games with the teens.
Leisure Service director Mary Lynn Overbey told those present that this was the kickoff for the new teen nights.
"We used to do teen nights many years ago, and we would have about 200 teenagers out here, really having a good time," Overbey said. "Once the skating rink opened, we felt like we would let them have their thing, but now, I just feel like with everything going on in the community, it is time to give these kids something else besides that.
"We're going to do Teen Night every Friday night starting on June 5," she added. "It will be at the soccer complex. We'll have speciality teen nights, where we'll have a Wet and Wild. We'll get sponsors and they will have giant waterslides and a lot of activities for the kids."
Overbey said while they are planning different activities for the youth, she asked those present to give them a hand.
"Kids, before you leave here tonight, write down something on a card that you want to have on your teen night, and put it in that box," Overbey said. "I want you to go back to school and tell your friends and have them come out and check it out and see what it is all about."
Teen Nights will be for teens ages 11-15. There will be a cost of $5 per teen per night with all the proceed going back into the programs to give the kids what they want at their teen nights.
"Parents will be required to sign their child in and sign him or her out," Overbey said. "We want safety first. We will make sure that we have a lot of volunteers to help with this."
Sheriff Gary Long added that he was happy with the turnout for the first Teen Night.
"Hopefully every week we do this it will get bigger and bigger and we'll get more creative," he said. "We'll probably have some big screen movies and some Xbox tournaments to get the younger boys of the community to come out.
"But I think it's a good thing. It's a good, safe environment with a lot of fun. I think it turned out pretty good so far."
