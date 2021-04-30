The Butts County Historical Society will again sponsor "First Sundays at Indian Springs Chapel" beginning this Sunday, May 2. These services benefit the upkeep of the historic Indian Springs Chapel.
Rev. Dr. Ed Hoard will be preaching this Sunday. David White will be playing the piano and he is wonderfully talented!
Dr. Hoard's message this Sunday will be "The Miracle of Multiplication" which is a look at Jesus' feeding of the 5,000. The chapel is small and will accommodate only about 50 worshipers, so you're encouraged to come early to get a good seat. Please invite your friends for some old time gospel songs and a good word!
The service will end in time for you to get to your regular Sunday morning church services, or you're invited to take a leisurely stroll through the gardens and shops and then brunch at Yahola, which opens at 11 a.m.
The Indian Springs Chapel is located on Ga. Hwy. 42 South in the Village of Indian Springs. For more information call 678-920-8986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.