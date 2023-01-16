JACKSON — First Street in Jackson was officially renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in a ceremony held Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at the street’s intersection with Oak Street.

“What a glorious day this is, and it was a long time coming,” said Fredrick Head, as he gave the opening invocation at the ceremony. “I had my ideas about different streets, but the mayor and council had other ideas and it happened the right way. Without Dr. Martin Luther King, where would we be?”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News