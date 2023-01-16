JACKSON — First Street in Jackson was officially renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in a ceremony held Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at the street’s intersection with Oak Street.
“What a glorious day this is, and it was a long time coming,” said Fredrick Head, as he gave the opening invocation at the ceremony. “I had my ideas about different streets, but the mayor and council had other ideas and it happened the right way. Without Dr. Martin Luther King, where would we be?”
Pastor Mary Price of Restoration International set the mood for the ceremony by reading an original poem, “Religion Is Killing Me.”
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey said First Street was selected because he and the Jackson City Council wanted a street that is traveled and will serve as a reminder of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy as a man who gave his life for freedom and equality.
Duffey told the crowd that First Street has its own rich history as it is the home of many prominent Black people. First Street is the home of the first Black funeral home, freestanding barbershop, taxi driver and beauty salon, he said.
“Let this street be a reminder that we have miles to go before we sleep. We must continue to fight to end gun violence and Black on Black crimes. We must continue to fight for education, family values and pride in our communities,” he said. “We must continue to fight back the residual effects of racism, sexism, bigotry, injustice and anything that would devalue a human.”