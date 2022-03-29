In partnership with Goodr and Wellstar Health System, and aided by volunteers from Jackson First United Methodist Church, the Butts County Life Enrichment Team held a free drive-thru pop-up grocery market on Thursday, Mar. 24, in the Methodist church parking lot.
A total of 100 families were provided with a a variety of food, including produce, shelf-stable items, meat, milk, snacks and more as they drove through the parking lot.
Annually, 40 million Americans go hungry while billions of pounds of food end up in landfills. Goodr believes that hunger is a logistics issue and that the solution is simple: feed more, waste less. Goodr provides a way to improve a business’ bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landfills and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.
This was the first of four markets planned in Jackson, each taking place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5-6 p.m. in April, May and June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.