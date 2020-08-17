The normal first day of school usually has students of all ages gathering together at their schools, excited about see their friends and teachers and ready to start a new year. But 2020 has been anything but normal with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools in the spring and forcing students to finish the 2019-2020 school year at home.
While some students and parents were hoping the schools would be back open for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, that didn't occur in Butts County, as for the first time ever, students didn't get to gather together and see their friends and teachers in person. Instead, they started school in virtual learning Monday morning.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said for the most part, the first day of virtual learning went very well.
"We were busy this morning getting a lot of requests for log-ins, and just needing a little support logging on, but that seemed to dissipate by mid-morning and everybody seemed to be off to a good start," he said.
"Attendance seemed to be pretty good," Simpson added. "We won't really know on that until the week moves on, because some students may be doing a paper packet or may be working in the evenings once a parent gets home. So we won't be able to see their engagement until the next day or a couple of days in order to grant them credit for attendance."
Simpson said last spring they anticipated having just over 3,400 students, pretty much the same number they ended with last year. But having the first three weeks being virtual learning means they may not get as accurate a count as soon as they usually do.
"If we have a student who doesn't show up for face-to-face class and we're calling and trying to find out where those students are, that causes some withdrawals to occur if a student has moved," said Simpson. "We might be slower to arrive at that conclusion this year with a virtual start."
The plan for Butts County students is to spend the first 15 days of school (three weeks) in virtual learning, and then to possibly open the schools up, if the COVID-19 counts show it may be safe to do so. Simpson said that is still the plan.
"All in all, it seems to have been a good start," he said. "We haven't received any complaints and we look forward to another 14 days here and then we'll move onto the next phase hopefully."
