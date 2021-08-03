The first day of class for students in Butts County was Tuesday, Aug. 3. In sharp contrast to opening day last year, when all students started school virtually at home for the first two weeks, classrooms were filled with smiling students and teachers ready to get back to in-person learning. In the left photo, Daughtry Elementary 4th grade teacher Stephanie Williams sits in her empty classroom on opening day 2020. In the right photo, Williams and her 4th grade class this year are all smiles as they begin the new school year.
First day of school in Butts County finds classrooms filled with happy students and teachers
- Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
