The Jackson Red Devils were in no contact practices during the summer months in shorts and t-shirts. But the first week of school also marked the first week they were allowed to put on their helmets and pads, beginning the countdown to the start of football season.
With the summer heat still beating down on them, the Red Devils didn’t dress all the way out, but practiced Monday in helmets and shoulder pads, with minor contact drills.
Jackson will host Jasper County HIgh School in a scrimmage game next Friday, Aug. 13, and will open their season the following Friday, Aug. 20, hosting non-region foe Ola High School.
