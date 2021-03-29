Jackson's first clean up day on Saturday, Mar. 27 was markedly different than it's last clean up day in 2020. While only Jackson City Councilman Don Cook and his wife Doris showed up last year, this year more than 75 people from Jackson High School,civic organizations, churches, and individuals turned out to help clean up more than 15 streets throughout the city.
Everyone gathered at City Hall in the early morning fog to register and to collect garbage bags and gloves. Don Cook said it was awesome to see so many people turn out for the event.
Taking part in the event from Jackson High School was the baseball team and Key Club. Also taking part from the school system were Board of Education member Kelly Strickland Raney, Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Darrell Evans, Daughtry Elementary School Principal Brent Watts, and teachers Amy Beasley and Alisha Hall from Henderson Middle School.
Simpson said the school system is proud of their students for participating in events like this and the food giveaway at the Recreation Department on Saturday in which the JHS NJROTC cadets took part.
"Community service projects are an important part of the educational process in that it provides students an opportunity to become active members of the community and to develop habits associated with serving others," Simpson said. "Our students are our future community leaders and we want to encourage them to engage in projects that can make the world a better place."
Civic organizations taking part were We Run Jackson, the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, the Greater Butts County Lions Club, and St. Mark Lodge No. 406 in Jackson. Churches were represented by Jackson United Methodist Church, while businesses taking part included TK Studios, Roots Outdoors, and United Bank.
Streets cleaned included Third Street, Second Street, First Street, Harkness Street, Freeman Street, George Tate Drive, Byars Street, McDonough Road, Franklin Street, Mimosa Lane, Mulberry Street, Oak Street, Brownlee Road, Covington Street, McCaskill Drive, and Oakridge subdivision.
