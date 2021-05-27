The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT) is seeking partners to come together to bring a Boys & Girls Club (BGC) to Jackson-Butts County. After a unanimous vote from a cross section of Butts leaders (from government, business, churches and civic organizations) a BGC Steering Committee was formed in November 2020 to raise funds for the BGC ($450,000 - $150,000 a year for three years), and to acquire a location to house the BGC.
On May 24, HSAAT received its very first challenge gift donation for the BGC from SOSSI (Saving Our Sons & Sisters International) for $5,000 designated for the Jackson-Butts County Boys & Girls Club. A special account has been established at United Bank of Jackson under HSAAT, solely for this purpose. Donations are tax deductible. HSAAT is a non-profit 501c3 under the American Endowment Fund (AEF) and is allowable to the fullest extent allowable under current Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
HSAAT initiated the fundraiser by soliciting potential civic partners like SOSSI for the BGC Steering Sub-Committee of Churches & Civic Organizations, chaired by Pastor Dee Sidney. Rev. Charlie Barlow Sr., President & Board Chair of HSAAT, sent a solicitation letter to the SOSSI Board requesting a $1,000 donation.
“We, the SOSSI Board, discussed the request and decided that we don’t want to just make a donation, " said SOSSI Executive Director Dr. Charlie (Chuck) Barlow Jr., "we want to be a collaborative partner with HSAAT and the BGC Steering Committee on this BGC project, so we decided to invest $5,000 as a challenge to other organizations and individuals.
“We are making this donation for three reasons," he added. "One, SOSSI, HSAAT and BGC missions and visions are very compatible: we are all focused on children and families. Two, we support the BGC Mission 'to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,' and three, because Jackson-Butts County is the home of my father, Rev. Charlie (Chuck) Barlow Sr., and the Barlow Family Reunion since 1941; this is where my family roots are.”
The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT), and the HSAAT Board of Directors Commitment Committee members, would like to personally thank the BGC Steering Committee and the Butts community and acknowledge your prior contributions of funds, time and resources to the JBC-BGC project. For more information, you can contact Rev. Charlie Barlow at hendersonrepurpose@gmail.com or at HSAAT’s address: P. O. Box 1607, Jackson, Ga. 30233, or call 404-754-3073.
