Jackson First Baptist Church will hold Church in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the football field and pavilion at Daughtry Park in Jackson. There will be a worship service, a Pre-K through age 5 service, lunch, fun and games. Everyone is welcome to join them.
First Baptist Church of Jackson holding Church in the Park on Oct. 31
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
