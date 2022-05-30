The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts’ first Art of The Garden Tour on May 21 had six gardeners welcoming over 275 guests to their homes.
“We sold over 300 tickets, distributed all over the state, but most were in Butts County,” Arts Council Garden Tour Committee Chairperson Janie Carmichael reported.
In addition to a large Butts County turnout, host gardeners reported talking to people from Macon, South Carolina, Barnesville, Griffin, Monticello, Fayetteville, Warner Robbins, Carrollton, Newnan, and McDonough.
“It was fun talking to people from all over,” according to gardening host Tommy Carmichael. “They all wanted to know if I grew up on a farm. I told them I learned about vegetable gardening from my father-in-law, Harry Ridgeway.”
“We all owe the amazing Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts a great deal of appreciation,” host gardener Kay Pippin said,. “They showcase what’s best and most beautiful about our community across the arts, and that is economic development at its finest!”
“The success of the tour belongs gardeners who created lovely sanctuaries and shared them with us all,” said Arts Council President Cheryl Hilderbrand. “And I am thankful for the AC members who helped.”
The Arts Council wishes to thank the gardeners and the artists:
• Gardeners - Rob and Scarlett Thurston/Artist -Rob Thurston
• Gardener - Glenda Grant/Artist - Suzanne Allison
• Gardeners - Darrell and Kay Pippin/Artist - Katherine Allen
• Gardeners - Janie, Tommy and T Carmichael/Artist - Kyle Osvog
• Gardeners - Byrd and Tyler Garland/Artist - Preston King
• Gardener - Daniel Edwards/Artist - Mike Browning
Also, thanks to the volunteers, and the community sponsors, especially Lisa Durden, Bridget Daniel, and Morgan Morris at the chamber; members of all three garden clubs: Cherokee, Mimosa, and Azalea; Larry Stanford and Sandra Thomas at the Jackson Progress-Argus; and Todd Wilson and Don Earnhart at WJGA.
Thanks to financial sponsors: Dauset Trails; ITM Outdoors; Smith, Welch, Webb & White; Whitaker Builders & Supply; AWI Trucking; Southern Readymix; Mrs. Elizabeth Carter; Wilson Brothers Gardens; A Scarlet Thread; Adams-Brisco Seed Company; Collier’s Greenhouse & Garden Center; and Milam Décor (The Bunny’s Nest).
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
grant - suzanne allison
pippin - katherine allen
garland - preston king
edwards - mike browning…. candee carmichael, mark
carmichael - kyle osvog
rob thurston own artist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.