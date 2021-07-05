A spectacular fireworks show capped off Jackson's festive July 4th "Red, White and Boom!" Hundreds of families attended the festivities at Daughtry Park, which featured games and inflatables for kids, the Mackey Creek Band for adults to listen or dance to, and the fireworks show. For more photos, see the Gallery section on www.myjpa.com
Fireworks cap off festive July 4th Red, White and Boom! in Jackson
- Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
- Larry Stanford
