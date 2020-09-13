The firefighting community in Butts County is mourning the death of Firefigher-EMT (Retired) John Sawyer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 11.
A 27-year veteran of the Butts County Fire Department, Sawyer retired last year to spend more time with his family and focus on his business. He continued to serve Butts County and the Flovilla area after his retirement as a volunteer with the Flovilla Fire Department.
A post on the Butts County Fire Department Facebook page said Sawyer "was known for his sense of humor and his desire to help others when they needed it. He was also a successful local business owner and longtime resident of the Jackson Lake community...
"Memorial announcements will follow when available. Please keep the Sawyer family and the Butts County Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.