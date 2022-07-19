A fire broke out at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday but was extinguished before the fire department arrived, Boulder City, Nevada, said on Twitter.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at the Hoover Dam, and various videos on social media showed a fire. About 20 minutes after its initial tweet, Boulder City said the fire had been put out.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

