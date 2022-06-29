A large fire is burning in the dining hall of a Maryland Jewish summer camp for boys, according to a statement posted to Camp Airy's social media Wednesday morning.
No one was injured, but the extent of the damage isn't clear, the camp's post said.
Camp Airy is in Frederick County, Maryland, about 7 miles from Camp David.
The fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. in the camp's dining hall, known as the White House, said camp officials.
"We want to applaud our counselors and senior staff for keeping our campers calm and safe throughout this event, and thank the first responders who remain on site for clean-up efforts," said the post.
CNN has reached out to Frederick County Fire and Rescue for information.
The building serves as a center of camp activity in addition to being the dining hall, the camp said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.