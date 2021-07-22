The Butts County Historical Society hopes to see you as they host the last “Summer Services” with Dr. Ed Hoard preaching at Indian Springs Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.!
The sermon will be “When I see the Blood,” Exodus 12:1-13, and music will be old-time gospel with piano by the talented July Yielding. Bring your family for this historic and fun fellowship, and Pastor Ed will get you out in time to make your regular service. All are invited!
Enjoy the free gardens in The Village at Indian Springs, the lovely and oldest state park, and visit Dauset Trails. Indian Spring Hotel and Museum opens for tours at 1 p.m., but that will give you time for brunch and shopping! Questions? Call 770-775-5350.
