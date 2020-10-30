And then there were four. After a two-hour executive session at their Oct. 26 meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners announced the final four candidates for the position of Butts County Manager: Brad Johnson, Kelvin Lewis, Michael Nagy, and Jeffery Nix. The BOC is expected to approve a new county manager at their Nov. 9 meeting.
Butts County began advertising for a new county manager in July after Steve Layson, who has been in charge since October 2017, announced his plan to retire at the end of 2020. Qualifications sought included “a minimum of 10 years of direct local government experience (county or municipal) in a senior management position (department head or higher) and possessing a detailed knowledge of local government law, structure, the principles of public administration, knowledge of budget principles, finance, bonding, governmental accounting, and zoning laws.”
At their July meeting, the commissioners also approved changing the title back to "county manager" from "county administrator." Butts County first began using a county manager in 1988, but the title was changed to county administrator in 2004, even though the job duties didn't change.
Both Layson and Deputy County Administrator Michael Brewer recommended changing the job title back to county manager to better reflect the duties the county manager has in Butts County.
Brewer said the county received 12 applications for the county manager position and winnowed the candidates down to the final four.
In accordance with state law, Butts County released the resumes of the final four candidates to the Progress-Argus. Following are synopses of each of the candidates taken from their resumes, with emphasis on their local government experience. The candidates are presented in alphabetical order.
Brad Johnson
Professional Experience:
• Henry County Deputy County Manager. 2017-2020. Johnson is responsible for the day to day operations and provides executive leadership and oversight in planning, development, management, coordination, delivery and evaluation of multiple functions of the Henry County Government. He established a county-wide Class and Compensation Plan in 2018. He effectively negotiated Service Delivery Strategy between the county and cities.
• Henry County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, 1988-2017. As Deputy Chief, Johnson provided oversight for the department's Fire/EMS Operations Division, Training Division, and Fire Prevention Division. He developed departmental budgets, which were over $20 million annually.
• Butts County Fire Chief/Emergency Service Director, 1988-2003. Johnson updated fire stations with modernized equipment. He initiated a firefighter training program that raised the minimum firefighter training requirements. He increased the EMS generated revenue by 35%. His departments consistently operated within or below budget allowances.
Education:
• Georgia Firefighters Standards and Training Council, Forsyth, Ga. - Certified State Firefighter, 1989.
• Clayton State College, Morrow, Ga. - Emergency Medical Technician, 1989.
• DeKalb College, Decatur, Ga. - Paramedic Technology, 1992.
• West Georgia Technical College, LaGrange, Ga. - AAS in Fire Service Technology, 2010.
• University of Georgia, Griffin, Ga. - Executive Certificate, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Program, 2013.
• Waldorf College, Forest City, Iowa - BS in Fire Service Administration, 2015.
• Carl Vincent Institute, UGA, Athens, Ga. - Certified County Official, 2019.
Kelvin C. Lewis
Professional Experience:
• Twiggs County Administrator, 2017-2020
Responsible for budgeting, planning, organizing, and directing the daily county government operations. Chief Executive Officer and head of the administrative branch. Oversees/manages $10 million operations, human resources, payroll, and directs more than 100 employees. Develops policies, procedures, and performance standards for execution excellence.
• Twiggs County Clerk, 2018-2020
County records official. Prepares agenda, meeting packets, and minutes for twice monthly meetings. Serves as BOC spokesperson and records retainer for regular/executive sessions. Collaborates with county attorney for legal matter deliberations.
• Geico Sales Consultant, Macon, Ga., 2016-2017
• Kinetic Concepts, Inc. District Manager - Medical Device Sales, San Antonio, Texas, 2013-2014
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Plainsboro, NJ, 1987-2001
Education:
• Morehouse College, BA, Business Administration/Economics
• Rutgers Business School Executive Education, Executive MBA, 2013
• Georgia Academy of Economic Development, 2015
• Planning and Zoning Training, 2019
• ACCG Certified County Official, 2019
Michael Nagy
Professional Experience:
• Bureau Veritas, North America, Business Development Manager, Kennesaw, Ga., 2017-2019.
Core sales sectors were in contracting (engineering) services of CBO, plans review, and building inspections/code enforcement and stormwater regulations expertise for city and county governments.
• City of Atlanta Director - Office of Buildings Permits, 2013-2016.
Nagy held accountability for all areas, including building, fire, arborist, MEP, stormwater, zoning plan reviews, and inspections. He led and mentored team of more than 120 employees. Managed budget of more than $18 million in enterprise fund. He established policies, re-freshened tactics and goals, and made efficiency improvements.
• City of Paris, Ken. City Manager/Utilities Manager, 2009-2011.
Nagy managed water/sewer/electric utilities, police, fire and EMS/E-911, industrial park/economic development, historic downtown, city-county relations, engineering/public works. He directed and trained staff of more than 140 employees. He oversaw a budget of $15 million.
• City of Fort Morgan, Col. City Administrator/City Manager, 2007-2008.
Nagy was in charge of utilities, airport, golf course, library, land use/zoning, recreation and water rights departments, and human resources and budgeting. He directed a staff of more than 150 employees. He managed a budget of more than $50 million.
• City of Marine City, Mich. City Manager, 2002-2007.
Nagy managed water-wastewater, recreation, police/fire, city clerk, and elections. He led a staff of more than 55 employees. He administered a budget of $11 million.
• Village of Pioneer, Ohio Village Administrator, 1996-2002
Naby was in charge of cemetery, police/fire, water and electric utilities, community center, grants, recreation, and human resources. He managed a team of more than 20 employees and handled a budget of $3 million.
• City of South Euclid, Ohio Senior Building Inspector, 1992-1996.
• City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio Housing Inspector, 1986-1992.
Education:
• Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, BA, Economics, Political Science
• Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, Master of Business Administration
Jeffrey Nix
Professional Experience:
• Butts County Sheriff's Office, 2002-2020
Major, Criminal Investigations, 2016-2020
Nix supervises, schedules, evaluates, and mentors a team of four. He also leads the Butts County Animal Control, with a team of five and volunteers, in investigations of neglect and animal cruelty. He facilitates warrants and the civil division with a team of eight. He serves as budget specialist for the Sheriff's Office's $5.4 million budget.
Lieutenant, Special Operations, 2014-2016
Nix lead a team of 14 including the K-9 unit. He planned work schedules, led departmental cases, booked and processed criminals, assisted with detective work, and conducted internal investigations. He approved search warrants on narcotics operations, and supervised the criminal interdiction unit.
Education:
• Southern Crescent College, Griffin, Ga., Criminal Justice 2.0
