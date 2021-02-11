The youth of Jackson United Methodist have started a winter ministry. They have hung some donated warm clothing on the fence on 2nd Street (behind the CERF House) for people to come and take. The ministry is called “Fill the Fence with Warmth & Love." Currently the clothing is under a tent and will hopefully survive the weather these next few days. Anyone can come by and take whatever they need (please leave the hangers) and/or people can come by and donate. Youth volunteers are keeping up with the organization.
featured
'Fill the Fence With Warmth and Love' clothing project underway at Jackson United Methodist Church
Tags
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN
-
- 0
featured
- By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square
- Updated
- 0
- By Brian Fung and Alex Marquardt, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Only damage after Fresh Air BBQ pit fire Thursday afternoon is some burnt meat
- Three people are dead after an argument over snow shoveling leads to murder-suicide
- Georgia Department of Transportation seeking comments online on proposed Hwy. 16/42 roundabout in Jackson
- Mario Scott found safe; sheriff wants facility that dropped him off in Atlanta investigated
- R. Scott Coleman, Jackson's visual historian, passes away
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Stark Road house fire cooks off ammunition, damages one bedroom
- HILDERBRAND: Stopping the rock quarry, stepping forward
- 'Definitely getting better': The United States is making vaccine progress on several fronts, and experts are encouraged
- Butts County Magistrate Court
Images
Videos
Collections
- CELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Cobb County estate is for sale for $7.5 million
- ON THE MARKET: Monticello log home with private lake sits on 36 acres of land
- Most popular large dog breeds
- Podcasts to Listen To: Noire Histoir and the best Black History Month podcasts
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Biggest agricultural exports in every state
- How every state's population compares to countries around the world
- Most popular game day food in every state
- The cost of gasoline the year you started driving
- PHOTOS: Confederate monument at Gwinnett Historic Courthouse is removed
Latest News
- 'Fill the Fence With Warmth and Love' clothing project underway at Jackson United Methodist Church
- Former Republican officials float possibility of forming 'center-right' party
- Food for Thought: How to make fried food healthier
- New video helping investigators in search for suspects in US Capitol police officer's death
- Biden runs into 'Most Important Person You Don't Know'
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Should the U.S. Senate vote to convict former President Trump on impeachment?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.