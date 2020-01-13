Local nonprofit Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy has rebranded as “Ferst Readers.” The organization’s new name more accurately reflects its vision: To place quality books and useful literacy resources in the home during a child’s earliest and most critical stage of development.
It’s important to know early literacy skills not only help prepare children for kindergarten, but also increase the likelihood of successful schooling through high school graduation. One of the most significant factors influencing a child’s early educational success is the introduction to books and being read to a home before kindergarten. Eighty-five percent of a child’s brain is developed by the age of 3. Yet the majority of low-income families (61 percent) do not have a single book suitable for a child.
Ferst Readers is closing this gap by mailing bookstore-quality books directly to children every month, from birth to age 5, at no cost to the family. Each book has been carefully selected by a panel of experts to be age-appropriate, including reading specialists, children's librarians, educators and child development specialists and is accompanied by helpful tips and book-centered activities to help parents better engage with their child while reading.
“Reading to your child from birth to age 5 is one of the best ways to ensure they graduate from high school,” said Ann-Marie Pope, executive director of the Butts County Life Enrichment Team. “Not only does exposure to early literacy resources provide a brighter future for every child, but the entire community benefits from lower school drop-out rates. I am constantly inspired by the success stories made possible by something so simple as a book.”
Ferst Readers was founded in 1999 in Madison to address the growing problem of children, many from from low-income communities, entering kindergarten without basic early literacy skills and school readiness, a preventable problem that has far-reaching impacts throughout students’ lives. It now has partners in 82 Georgia counties, including Butts County, and has also spread to Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas.
Since its inception in Butts County in 2005, more than 64,149 local children ages 0–5 have received books from the Ferst Readers program, and that number continues to increase as the program gains momentum in the area.
Ferst Readers is not a needs-based program; the organization wants every child age 0-5 to have access to great books at home regardless of household income.
“We currently have 251 Butts County children enrolled," Pope said. "We are hoping to double that number this year. There is no cost to the families enrolled.
"If you would like to sponsor a child, it is $36 per year. If you would like to be one of our FERST FIFTY, it would be $360, sponsoring 10 children for one year. Checks can be made payable to FERST Readers, with Butts County in the memo line. Checks should be mailed to PO Box 263, Jackson, GA 30233. Any amount is appreciated and goes 100% to our community!
"For a very minimal cost, you can make a huge difference to the families with young children in our community," said Pope. "Registration is available at all three elementary schools, the health department, the Salvation Army, and DFCS. You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/buttsferst for updates, registration opportunities, and reading tips and tools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.