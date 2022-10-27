JACKSON — For police officers, firemen and 911 operators work doesn’t stop just because it’s a holiday. Thanks to the Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators project, Butts County’s public servants who are on the job this Thanksgiving will still enjoy a holiday meal.
The program is led by Dean and Christy Suthard of Jackson. The couple has been feeding first responders in Butts County for the past three years, but their community service project has been going on much longer.
“We fed first responders at (Marine Corps Base) Camp Lejeune and (Marine Corps Base) Quantico when my husband was in the Marine Corps,” Suthard said. “I have a heart for firemen because my brother was a fireman, my stepfather was a fireman, my daughter was a junior fireman and I have uncles who were firemen.”
Through cash and food donations, the program will provide Thanksgiving dinner to Butts County’s eight fire stations, the Jackson Police Department, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 operators. All three shifts of employees who work on Thanksgiving will be fed.
Using spreadsheets to keep everything organized, Suthard has the project down to a science. A menu is set and each volunteer commits to bring their dish, or items, to the drop off location on Thanksgiving morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We always overestimate so we know we have enough food to feed everyone,” she said. “And, you don’t have to be a cook. You can buy a premade dish or we have people donate the cutlery and plates.”
Suthard, who has been raising funds for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner since Easter, says currently the biggest need is side dishes like mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, macaroni and cheese and green beans. Tea, drinks, water, rolls and desserts are also needed.
Feeding Our Heroes, a similar Reno-based program, will provide 10 deep fried turkeys and 10 hams. To date, the project plans to serve 26 turkeys and 12 hams.
“This is just our way to give back and say ‘thank you,’“ Suthard said.
If you would like to make a cash or food donation to the program, call or text Suthard at 404-234-8530. Join the group’s Facebook page at Annual Feeding Butts County 1st Responders and 911 Operators to stay updated.