Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators collects donations of food and funding to feed Butts County police officers, fire fighters and 911 operators on Thanksgiving. Sandy James, pictured center, is among the volunteers who help deliver meals. 

 Photo courtesy Christy Suthard

JACKSON — For police officers, firemen and 911 operators work doesn’t stop just because it’s a holiday. Thanks to the Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators project, Butts County’s public servants who are on the job this Thanksgiving will still enjoy a holiday meal.

The program is led by Dean and Christy Suthard of Jackson. The couple has been feeding first responders in Butts County for the past three years, but their community service project has been going on much longer. 

