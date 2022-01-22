A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled on Jan. 19 that it is unconstitutional for Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to place warning signs in the yards of sex offenders. In its decision, the court said the signs violate homeowners’ First Amendment rights by forcing them to have a government message on their property.
In October 2018, the BCSO posted signs at the homes of all of Butts County's registered sex offenders warning trick-or-treaters to stay away.
Long said in a Facebook post in 2019 that he began having the signs placed at the homes of sex offenders, after the Butts County Chamber of Commerce discontinued its annual trick-or-treating event on the Jackson square.
“In doing so, our neighborhoods had a large increase in children going door-to-door. My office took precautions and placed signs indicating ‘No Trick or Treat’ at each registered sex offender’s residence in the county,” Long said. “This was done to ensure the safety of our children.”
But in 2019, three Butts County residents on the Georgia sex offender registry filed suit, challenging the Sheriff’s Office’s practice of requiring residents on the registry to display the signs. The suit also alleged deputies trespassed in order to place and collect the signs last year.
The suit — on behalf of Christopher Reed, Reginald Holden and Corey McClendon — named Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and other sheriff’s office employees as respondents. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that Georgia’s sex offender registry statute does not require such signs to be placed at the homes of offenders, and that the Butts County Sheriff’s Office did not have permission to enter their properties to place or collect them. In addition, the suit claimed the signs caused “anxiety, embarrassment and humiliation,” and compelled “petitioners to endorse speech which they found objectionable.”
The lawsuit was originally heard by Marc Treadwell, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Macon. Treadwell initially barred Long from posting the signs, but later ruled in Long’s favor, stating the plaintiffs were free to disagree with the sheriff’s signs by posting a competing message on their properties.
But the appeals court reversed Treadwell’s ruling, with senior judge Frank Hull writing that “If the only constitutional requirement for the government to compel citizens to host its speech on their private property is that it also permits them to post a second sign disagreeing with the first, the Sheriff could place any sign identifying himself as the speaker in any county resident’s yard.”
The judge added that Georgia law does not forbid registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, and said that Long has acknowledged that there have not been any issues with registered sex offenders in Butts County.
Sheriff Long posted the following response to the ruling on the BCSO Facebook page on Jan. 20:
“My job, as Sheriff, is to protect the people of this County. The appeals Court did not rule in my favor, but it was a fight I was determined to fight for the safety of our children. In the lower courts, we had two different rulings, one said we violated the rights of no one; the 2nd said we did. The ruling from the appeals court is what we must follow and this fight brings clarity to every Sheriff in the state of Georgia. Despite if I agree with this ruling or not, it is now the law of the land and I took an oath to follow those laws. I promise you, the people, that we will continue to protect your rights and protect this county’s most valuable assets, our children. Going forward my office will follow the ruling of the court and will not place the signs in sex offender’s yards, but we will, in fact, put safeguards in place to continue to protect your children. I will always stand up and fight for what I believe in and what I think will protect you, the people. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your Sheriff.”
