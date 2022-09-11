There "ain't no way" the highest domestic law enforcement agency in the country was keeping tabs on Aretha Franklin -- but they were.

The FBI kept a careful eye on the Queen of Soul and her activism, nothing unusual during the civil rights era when the bureau was monitoring a host of the movement's luminaries. Franklin was best known for her sturdy catalog of R&B and gospel hits, but the file shows her possible affiliation -- both real and perceived -- with Communist and Black liberation organizations was a regular focus for federal agents. Franklin died in 2018.

