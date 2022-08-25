The FBI said a "security incident" occurred Thursday morning at the agency's field office in Chicago.

"The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time," FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson told CNN, referring further questions to the Federal Protective Service, which is a Homeland Security agency that supports federal facilities.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

