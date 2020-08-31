The fate of the mural that had been on display on the walls of the post offices in Jackson for 80 years remains up in the air as the United States Postal Service (USPS) has not responded to questions about why the mural was covered or what will become of it.
The mural, titled “Cotton: From Field to Mill,” was painted in 1938 by renowned American artist Phillip Evergood, and depicts Black and white farm workers harvesting cotton and loading it to be taken to the mill during the Great Depression.
The mural was covered with black plastic bags in August following alleged complaints. The USPS has not responded to requests from the Progress-Argus to identify how many complaints it may have received or the subject of those complaints.
Jackson is not the only location in the U.S. where the fate of historic paintings is in doubt. Research has found that 16 post offices around the nation have had their murals covered in the last month.
The murals, done by a variety of artists, were commissioned as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Projects Administration (WPA), a federally sponsored program that put millions of Americans left jobless by the Great Depression back to work to help revive the economy.
A total of 1,205 post office murals were created from 1934 to 1943 through commissions from the Procurement Division of the United States Department of the Treasury. The murals were intended to boost the morale of Americans suffering from the effects of the Great Depression by depicting subjects the people knew and loved.
Artists were asked to paint in an “American scene” style, depicting ordinary citizens in a realistic manner. Artists were also encouraged to produce works that would be appropriate to the communities where they were to be located and to avoid controversial subjects.
Today, more than 1,100 of the murals survive in all 50 states, plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. New York has the most murals with 85, followed by Texas with 73, California and Illinois with 71, and Pennsylvania with 70. Hawaii has just one mural, while the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have two each.
The majority of the murals remain in post offices, although many murals, such as the one now in the C.E. Polk Museum in McDonough, have been moved to other locations such as city halls, federal buildings, museums, libraries, and courthouses.
Georgia had 26 murals painted and installed in post offices. Today, nine of them have been placed elsewhere, and four are in storage, leaving 11 murals on post office walls, including the one in Jackson.
Reaction to the covering of the mural at the Jackson Post Office was expectedly mixed on the JPA Facebook page, with 163 comments received.
Those in favor of removing it said seeing Black people picking cotton every time they go into the post office “is degrading and demoralizing, and has no place in today’s society.”
Those who want to see the mural remain stated that it is a representation of the Great Depression and that “destroying or taking down historical subjects will not change history or eradicate it from our history.”
Several commenters on both sides suggested the mural could become part of the new courthouse museum planned for the historic courthouse on the square in Jackson, once renovations have been completed. But it will be up to the USPS to make the final decision, as the mural remains their property. To date, all that the USPS has said is that there is a coordinated effort to evaluate what will be done with the artwork.
Editor’s Note: For more on the mural, see Cheryl Hilderbrand’s column and letters from Harry Marett and Joyce Bridges Paul on page A4.
