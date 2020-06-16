McDONOUGH – A large group of individuals from all walks of life converged on McDonough Saturday morning to pray for racial reconciliation.
The demonstration was led by faith leaders from all over Henry County and was attended by hundreds of residents, as well as a wide variety of elected officials representing the county and its cities.
The group started at the Henry County Performing Arts Center and worked its way to the McDonough Square, where pastors from across the county led the group in a prayer for racial equality that appeared to energize those on hand.
Afterwards, the group headed back to the Performing Arts Center where various songs of praise were played.
Among those that spoke at the event were Pastor T.J. McBride of Tabernacle of Praise Church International in McDonough and Yusef Salaam, a Stockbridge resident who was one of the “Central Park Five,” a group of five teenagers who was arrested, indicted and later exonerated for the rape and assault of a jogger in Central Park in New York City in 1989.
McBride said the Black Lives Matter movement was not a racist one but rather a statement of justice.
“Part of our world is hurting, and we want to surround it with love and care,” McBride said. “When Black Lives win, we all win. The Black Lives Matter statement has been wrongly turned, and we want to put a new spin on that. It is not about us being racist or violent. It is acknowledging that there is a part of our community that feel like they don’t matter. And the only way we can do that is we got to do it with black people, white people, Hispanic people, Asian people, and when we all come together, and make sure this community is okay, we’re all going to be okay.”
McBride said the demonstration was not about tearing down communities, but rather building them up.
“We understand the racial tensions that are in our communities right now,” he said. “As Henry County, we wanted to put together some type of demonstration that is led by the faith leaders. When we invoke the spirit of God upon what we’re trying to do, we’ll get better results. We’re not trying to tear up anything or bring violence or terrorism to the city. What we’re trying to do is make a peaceful demonstration and say ‘Hey, there’s a part of our community that’s hurting, and we’re going to stand with that community.’”
Salaam, who marched with the group on Saturday, said he was happy to stand with the marchers in Henry County.
“May the peace and blessings of the owner of all peace and blessings be upon you,” Salaam said. “We weren’t born by mistake, but on purpose. God chose us to be on the right side because we were born in struggle. I was run over by the spiked wheels of justice at 15 years old. I’ll never forget, my appellate attorney, a white man named William Counsellor, he came to the jail I was in while we were losing appeal after appeal after appeal, and he said ‘You know, Yusef? This case, the Central Park Jogger Case, is such a case that Jesus Christ himself couldn’t have won.’ That’s how bad they wanted us. When we look at all the injustices that are going on in our time, we have to reconnect them with the injustices that have gone on throughout time.”
Salaam said now is the time to restore “our true freedom, justice and equality.”
“My prayer is that the Creator allows us to be a light in this world,” he said. “That the Creator allows us to speak which is light in this world. To look at which is light in this world. To listen to that which will give light in this world.”
