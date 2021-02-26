After the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to deny a rezoning and special use request for a proposed rock quarry, all indications are that litigation is planned by the quarry developers. The BOC stated in a news release on Feb. 25 that the county will not be making any further public statements on the matter until all litigation has been concluded.
The BOC voted to deny the rezoning and special use request by Josh and Lauren Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves LLC and Keys Ferry Crossing LLC for a proposed rock quarry on 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road. The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry road. The denial came after the recommendation of denial by the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 11 and after a special hearing by the BOC on Feb. 22 that lasted more than two hours.
“We are disappointed in the ruling of the Board of Commissioners," the Sprayberrys said after the meeting in an email to the Progress-Argus. "The ruling of the BOC is a taking of our property rights. As Americans, we live in a 'free country' until a person wants to develop or use their property differently. As the property is currently zoned, there is no feasible economic use. Therefore, all legal remedies will be pursued.”
The county news release stated that because representatives of both Tussahaw Reserves and Keys Ferry Crossing "specifically threatened that an appeal would be filed in the Superior Court of Butts County, we have deemed this sufficient to serve as notice of their intent to pursue litigation against Butts County, making this a legal matter.
"As a legal matter, the county government, including elected commissioners, appointed planning commission members, executive and management staff, and employees of the county are directed not to issue any further public statements on the matter or to discuss any aspect of this matter with anyone outside of approved legal venues until such time as it has either been adjudicated through the court system or is no longer a potential litigation threat for Butts County."
