Santa Claus will be among those celebrating the season during the annual Jackson Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

JACKSON — Halloween has passed and fall pumpkins are now being used in holiday pies. Several events are planned across Butts County to help residents celebrate the holiday season.

Jackson is launching a new holiday tradition on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the first Lighting of the Square. Santa will be on hand for photos and hot cocoa, cider and Christmas cookies will be served.

