JACKSON — Halloween has passed and fall pumpkins are now being used in holiday pies. Several events are planned across Butts County to help residents celebrate the holiday season.
Jackson is launching a new holiday tradition on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the first Lighting of the Square. Santa will be on hand for photos and hot cocoa, cider and Christmas cookies will be served.
The Christmas Farmers Market is also set for Nov. 12. The market will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Third St. and Mimosa St. Cocoa, marshmallows and cider will be served.
Christmas at the Ranch is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Rivers Ranch off Hwy. 42. Ticket sales of $4 benefit Butts Mutts. Admission is free for children 10 and under. Klassy Kats will be on hand with fully vetted kittens ready for adoption. The event will include arts and crafts and food vendors, children’s activities and Santa Claus will be available for photos.
Butts County Senior Services will hold its annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Butts County senior citizens age 50 and older will received a Thanksgiving lunch cosponsored by the Butts County Rotary Club. Reservations are required by calling (770) 775-8238.
The Greater Butts County Lions Club will present Breakfast with Santa at Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 26. Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for children until 12 are $10. Registration is required and seating times are 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
A hot pancake breakfast will be served, pictures will be taken with Santa and vendors will be set up for holiday shopping. There will also be kids activities including face painting. A joint 50/50 raffle with Klassy Kats for a Oculus VR Headset Package will also be held. Purchase tickets and raffle tickets from any Lions Club member or online at eventbrite.com.
Jackson Elementary School will present Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include food vendors, music, inflatables ($5 at the door) and a visit from Santa. Donations of raffle basket items and baked goods are needed. All proceeds go the JES PTO. Call (781) 974-8791 or email jespandapto@gmail.com for more information.
The annual Jackson Christmas Parade, hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. To register a float in the parade, go to www.buttschamber.com. The parade will begin at Jackson High School and end at Red Devil Hill on Franklin St.
The Butts County Historical Society’s Holiday Extravaganza and Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour of homes will be held from 1 p.m.. until 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance from any historical society member or at The Big Chief Country Store in Indian Springs.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Butts County students will perform at The Village at Indian Springs Amphitheater in Indian Springs at 11 a.m., Santa will be at Keeler’s Kubbyhole from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and the Lighting of the Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Flovilla will hold its community Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The event will include entertainment by local church choirs. Santa will be on hand and the Christmas story will be read. The community is asked to bring nonperishable food items for local needy families.
Butts County Department of Leisure Services will host Grinch and Friends Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Children will decorate their own ornament, stocking and Christmas cookie. Santa will be available for photos, as well as Elsa, Olaf and The Grinch. There will also be a hot chocolate station, inflatables and a “snow” pit. The event will be held at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, Ga.
A Christmas cookie contest is being presented by the City of Jackson. Potential contestants must call Jackson City Hall at (770) 775-7535 for an entry form. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place on Thursday, Dec. 15.
