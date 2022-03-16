Eric Zuniga was named the 2022 Jackson High School STAR Student at the Rufus Adams Auditorium in Jackson on Monday night, Mar. 14. He is the son of Mercedes Rodriguez. Zuniga named Christa Miller as his STAR Teacher.
The STAR Student program is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT scores in their graduating class and meet other criteria. There were 21 seniors in this year’s class who met the requirements to be nominated. The students chose 17 teachers as their STAR Teachers. Four teachers were chosen twice by students.
In Butts County, the STAR Student/Teacher Achievement Recognition Program is sponsored by The Exchange Club of Jackson. This was the 39th consecutive year The Exchange Club has hosted the annual event.
Wayne Rosser, president of The Exchange Club of Jackson, welcomed the student nominees, their parents and teachers to the program.
“The Exchange Club of Jackson has committed itself to supporting the youth of Butts County,” said Rosser. “The program tonight is the highlight of that commitment.”
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, a member of the Jackson High School Class of 1993 and elected the first Black mayor of Jackson in 2021, was the guest speaker. Duffey said part of the qualifications for being nominated for the STAR Student award has to do with service to others.
“Life is not about us. It is about the people that we serve, that we walk with everyday,” said Duffey. “You’re only qualified to lead to the degree that you’re willing to serve… Good servant leaders can emphasize with those that they lead. Difference makers are doers. They don’t ask for permission, but they do what’s right because it is right. It’s the right thing to do, so always serve…When you’re off to college and you’re off to careers, always remember the voiceless, become their champion, become their advocate, become their voice.”
Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin recognized the student nominees and their accomplishments, then named their nominated teachers and read what the students wrote about them. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson presented the students and teachers with framed certificates.
STAR Student Eric Zuniga participates in marching band and Beta Club. His honors and awards include the REACH scholarship, English Department award, College Board, National Rural/Small Town and Hispanic Recognition awards, Marching Band “Most Improved” award, and the Superintendent’s award. His future plans are to attend college at either Berry College in Rome, Georgia State University in Atlanta, or the University of Georgia in Athens.
Zuniga wrote about Christa Miller, his STAR Teacher:
“Ms. Miller possesses all of the qualities one could ask for in a great teacher: knowledge, nurturing, and compassionate. Being in her AP Literature class was one of the most enriching experiences of my career as a student. At the same time we learned how to read closely and write concisely, we also learned to appreciate the deeper meaning that literature can express - the truths it can illuminate about ourselves and about the world. She encouraged our personal perspective and allowed us to forge our own connection with what we read. By the end of the court I had developed a newfound appreciation for the beauty and craft of literature - one that has made me both a stronger student and person. Ms. Miller is just as admirable as a person as she is in her profession. She treats every student as if they were one of her own and supports them to the hilt. I know I can always count on her for advice.”
This is Miller’s sixth time being chosen as a STAR Teacher since 2008, including three years in a row - 2008-2010 - being named STAR Teacher.
Following are the other STAR Student nominees, their parents, and their STAR Teachers:
• Alyssa Brooke Abrams, daughter of Jason and Melissa Hayes, teacher: Dedrie Rowland
• Joanna Marie Bailey, daughter of Ashley Bailey, teacher: Chief Vincent Williams
• James Blake Carlile, son of Jennifer Carlile, teacher: Amanda Calvin
• Mallory Faith Carter, daughter of Casey Carter and Angela Stone, teacher: Amanda Paulk
• Alexis Danielle Cook, daughter of Jeff and Tonya Cook, teacher; Coach Clyde Newman
• Anthony J. DeCesare, son of Robert and Melanie DeCesare, teacher:Lee Thomas
• Kaitlyn Marie Eidson, daughter of Robert and Christy Eidson, teacher: Coach Virgil Amey
• Olivia Anne Fisher, daughter of John and Olivia Fisher, teacher: Coach Jonathan Garrett
• Abby Marie Green, daughter of Michael and Brandy Green, teacher: Laura LaChappelle
• Hannah Marie Lubin, daughter of Rudolph and Theresa Lubin, teacher: Chief Vincent Williams
• Braelyn Amber Mayfield, daughter of Merrell and Amber Mayfield, teacher: Alisha Pearce
• Ashton Shane McCord, son of Mark Wilson and Kelly McCord, teacher: Coach Shaun Guillory
• Riley Deborah Morgan, daughter of Andy and Kelly Morgan, teacher: Coach Michael Smith
• Krupa Dipakkumar Patel, daughter of Dipakkumar and Alkaben Patel, teacher: Coach Michael Smith
• Michael Ryan Richardson, son of Buck Richardson and Jason and Beth Rooks, teacher: Dedrie Rowland
• Maggie Elaine Shields, daughter of Dennis and Allison Shields, teacher: Amber Kersey
• Emilie Marie Trimble, daughter of Michael and Tammy Trimble, teacher: Jennifer Harper
• Carlee Elizabeth Waits, daughter of Joe and April Waits, teacher: Deborah Bell
• Allison Mae Waldrop, daughter of Andy and Renee Waldrop, teacher: Deborah Bell
• Miranda Lynn Williams, daughter of Clif and Kim Williams, teacher: Jeni Ingram
