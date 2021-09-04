In the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) most recent weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, it was found that among children ages 0-17, for the most recent two-week period of Aug. 14-27, COVID-19 related emergency department visits and hospitalizations increased almost four times more in states with the lowest vaccination coverage than in states with the highest vaccination coverage. States in the southern portion of the United States have the lowest vaccination coverage.
In Georgia, the Department of Public Health report for Sept. 3 shows a total of 5,355,744 citizens, or 51% of the population, have received one dose of the vaccines. A total of 4,565,943, or 44% of the total population, have received both doses. In the 10-14 age group, only 18.5% have received at least one dose. In the 15-19 age group, 41.9% have received at least one dose.
In Butts County, 7,905 residents, or 33% of the county population, have received one dose, and 6,776, or 28% have received both doses. In the 10-14 age group, only 6.6% have received at least one dose, and in the 15-19 age group, 19.4% have received at least one dose.
As of Sept. 3 in Georgia, there have bene a total of 1,112,8421 confirmed cases. For Sept. 3, a total of 9,119 cases were confirmed. There have been 20,041 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 106 more deaths were reported today.
In Butts County, there have been a total of 2,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 40 confirmed cases were reported on Aug. 28. That is the third highest number of cases reported on a single day since the pandemic began. April 13 saw 48 cases reported, and April 21 had 42 cases reported.
