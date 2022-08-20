Colorado-based Epicurean Butter is recalling hundreds of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" tubs due to potential bacterial contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Epicurean Butter said in an announcement it was recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs after being alerted by its frozen dill supplier, SubHerb Farms, that a dozen lots have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

