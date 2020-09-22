The entire Jackson High Red Devil football team has been sent home and placed in quarantine for the next 14 days after three coaches tested positive for COVID-19 and a player began showing symptoms on Sept. 22.
The issue first arose on Sept. 21 when one coach was confirmed positive, according to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. Team activities were immediately suspended and contract tracing began to determine which players had been in close contact with the coach on game night last Friday. Simpson said The situation worsened the next day.
"Tuesday morning we were alerted that we have two more coaches who are positive," Simpson said. "We also have a player Tuesday morning who was symptomatic. We immediately put him in the quarantine room, then got him home.
"We have been in contact with DPH, and since we've had multiple positive cases and symptoms emerging, we're going to have to suspend all team activities and quarantine everyone associated with the team. A total of 75 players have been quarantined."
Jackson is currently 1-1 on the season after a loss at Ola and a thrilling overtime win Friday night against Lamar County. The Red Devils have a bye this week, and are scheduled to host Crisp County on Friday, Oct. 3. But with the quarantine period lasting from 10-14 days, Simpson said the Crisp County game will have to be postponed or cancelled.
"In terms of the rest of the season, I just don't know yet," Simpson said. "Our first priority is safety. The health and well-being of our kids and coaches is of the utmost importance.
"We will have to work with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and the region to determine what we will do." he added. "We'll have to abide by the re-acclimation period that the GHSA requires. When a player or team is in quarantine, before they can return to regular practice or game action, they have to go through a re-acclimation period for conditioning. We'll have to do that for our entire team, so it is quite possible that it could affect our next game as well. We just don't know yet. But we'll be working through that process and what we do with the rest of the schedule."
