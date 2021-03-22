Emily Thomas, the nurse at Daughtry Elmentary School, was named the March Extra Mile Award Winner for the Butts County School System at the Board of Education meeting on Mar. 9. She was nominated for the award by Daughtry Principal Brent Watts, Assistant Principal Tracey Allen, and Counselor Staci Jones.
Her award nomination reads:
"There are no amount of words that will ever be sufficient to explain how valuable Nurse Emily is to Colt Nation (especially during COVID times). Nurse Emily takes great pride in her work, and she is always pleasant with stakeholders, regardless of the circumstance. She is highly respected by everyone in our building and learning community.
"Nurse Emily is flexible and willing to do whatever is asked of her. She pays great attention to detail and makes everyone feel as if they are the most important people in the world when they are talking to her.
"As always, Nurse Emily does an immaculate job with assisting in keeping our students safe and in the building. However, during the pandemic, she has gone even more over and beyond to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are in place and are being met. There have been several times when we had to reach out to parents over the weekend, and Nurse Emily volunteered to take charge and to personally come to the school to call parents and complete the proper paperwork on her off days. Additionally, she is just as willing to assist other schools in our district as needed.
"Nurse Emily personifies the true meaning of going the "extra mile" by being committed to leaving everyone with whom she comes in contact with better than they were before meeting her."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.