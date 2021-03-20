Ella Crockarell, a 5th grade student at Daughtry Elemenetary School, and Emily Howell, a 6th grade student at Henderson Middle School, were honored by the Butts County Board of Education at their meeting on Mar. 9 for their success in the 2021 Griffin RESA Regional Literacy Days Competition.
Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning for the school system, said the competition is important.
"Literacy Day is important for our community and something that we celebrate with our students, and it is also something that is a unique part of this RESA district," Dundore said. "Students write on a prompt (subject) they've never seen before. It is a timed writing that they did virtually, and then submitted their writing to be scored."
Ella Crockarell won 1st Place as a 5th Grade Ready Writer, and Emily Howell won 2nd Place as a 6th Grade Ready Writer.
