THOMASTON - Junior Elizardo Sanz won the 170-pound weight class at the Area Traditional Wrestling Tournament at Upson-Lee High School on Saturday, Jan. 29. He will advance to the Sectional Tournament at Lumpkin High School in Dahlonega on Feb. 5, along with six of his teammates. Two others are alternates.
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the sectionals.
Jackson had two 2nd Place finishers with freshman Riley Hanson at 113 pounds and senior Dawson Livingston at Heavyweight.
Freshman Adrian Fish was the lone 3rd Place finisher for Jackson at 138 pounds.
The Red Devils had three 4th Place finishers, with freshman Kaden Barham at 126 pounds, sophomore Javier Reynolds at 145 pounds, and sophomore Carter Peisel at 182 pounds.
Freshman Joshua Duncan finished in 5th Place at 120 pounds and fellow freshman Kagan Scott also finished in 5th Place at 220 pounds. They will attend as alternates in case wrestlers in their weight classes are unable to compete.
Wrestlers in regions 2-AAA, 4-AAA, 5-AAA, and 7-AAA will compete in Dahlonega Saturday, with the top six places qualifying for the state finals, which will be held at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 10-12.
