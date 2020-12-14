The Butts County Board of Education recognized Jackson High School Sophomore Elizabeth Martin as the 2020 Winner of the Butts County School System Christmas Card Art Contest at their meeting on Dec. 8.
Martin's artwork will be published on the Christmas cards sent out to the community from the school system. Mrs. Debbie Bell is Martin's art teacher.
The collection of art pieces from all of the schools' art classes are judged annually by the Jackson-Butts County Council of the Arts for this contest. This is the ninth annual contest.
