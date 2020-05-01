Jackson High School is recognizing the 11 extraordinary athletes nominated for Positive Athlete Georgia.
The Positive Athlete Award is given to an athlete who has overcame adversity, or who represents themselves, their school, team or community in a positive way.
Congratulations to Aidyn Cochran - Football, Cameron Head - Baskeball, Dalton Smith - Baseball, Dez'Tiny Smith - Cheerleading, Emily Hyson - Softball, Gabbi Cartagena, - Basketball, Ja'necia Barber - Softball, Lexi Cook - Volleyball, Shamece Smith - Cheerleading, Teigan Thomas - Cheerleading, and Zacchaeus James - Cheerleading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.