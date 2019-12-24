One of the hands-on learning projects in Amber Kersey’s eighth-grade honors physical science at class at Henderson Middle School is building what she calls an “Electric House.” Students are required to construct a two-room model house and wire it for electricity. The houses were on display for parents and and visitors on Dec. 13.
“For this project, only the basics were required, but these students always go beyond. They have internal motivation. They want to go beyond the assignment,” Kersey said.
The “basic” assignment was to construct a model house, at least 4 x 6 inches x 1 foot in size, wire it for both series and parallel circuits, and transform electrical energy to mechanical and sound energy. Students also had to decorate the interior of the house and “sell” it with a real estate description.
Specific details were included in the grading guide that Mrs. Kersey went over with the students in class. More than 75 students in Mrs. Kersey’s eighth-grade honors classes successfully completed the project.
According to Caressa Gordon, principal at Henderson, the students in honors science are working toward the Ninth Grade End of Course Test.
Camden Carver constructed his model after a Frank Lloyd Wright design. Kersey noted Camden is a “very bright young man… a sort of quantum physics kind of guy.”
Te’gan Arnold explained that her house is sitting on 5 acres, with green grass fields, and that the school zone is above average. Te’gan was not shy about explaining her project to the almost 200 adults who asked her questions.
The adult visitors were asked to vote for “the most appealing house.” Jeshua Hosford and Deacon Andrews received the most votes and won the “People’s Choice Award.” Deacon and Jeshua decorated the outside and inside of their model home with lots of Christmas decorations.
There was at least one tearful moment as the lights went out in one girl’s house, but her teacher and her mother helped her to reconnect a loose wire and the student smiled in relief.
Points were awarded in three areas: Building Plan, especially circuit diagram; Building Inspection - no exposed wires; and Design Evaluation. In the area of building plan or circuit design, students were required to show one room with two lights in a series, one room with three lights in parallel circuit and an independent outside light all operating from battery sources.
The Building Inspection required evidence of electrical energy transforming to mechanical energy, indoor and outdoor lighting. To meet the mechanical energy requirement, most students added a ceiling fan and a doorbell to their tiny homes.
Kersey said that the Electric House Project was designed to help students master knowledge and skills described in Georgia Science Standards SPS7 and SPS10. Standard 7 requires students to “obtain, evaluate, and communicate information to explain transformations and flow of energy within a system - types of energy include chemical, mechanical, electromagnetic, light sound, thermal, electrical and nuclear.”
SPS10 asks students to “use mathematical and computational thinking to support a claim regarding relationships among voltage, current and resistance and to develop and use models to illustrate and explain the conventional flow of current and the flow of electrons in simple series and parallel circuits.”
According to Kersey, these science standards do not stand alone. They build on what the students have mastered in earlier grades. Questions from the standards will more than likely be a part of End of Year testing.
“These students did a great job. Each has a great deal of talent,” Kersey said. “Quarderrious Stewart for example, is very quiet in class and seldom asks questions, but his work is always top notch, as it was in this house project.”