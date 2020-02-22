Qualifying for elected offices begins Mar. 2 at 9 a.m. and ends at noon on Mar. 6.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners has adopted the following qualifying fees for in accordance with state law, to be set in the amount of 3% of the base salary for each local elected office as defined in the official Salary Guide for Georgia Elected Officials for 2020, except that in the event an elected office does not have a prescribed salary or compensation, the qualifying fee shall not exceed $10.
Following are the local offices up for election and the qualifying fees:
• Sheriff - $1,779.86
• Clerk of Superior Court - $1,491.65
• Tax Commissioner - $1,491.65
• Probate Judge - $1,491.65
• Chief Magistrate - $1,491.65
• Coroner - $729.36
• Commissioner - $270.00
• School Board Member - $144.00
• County Surveyor - $10
Qualifying for partisan offices - Sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court, Tax Commissioner, Coroner, Commissioner, and County Surveyor - will be done by the Butts County Democratic and Republican parties.
All local non-partisan qualifying - Probate Judge, Chief Magistrate, and School Board Member - will be held at the Butts County Board of Elections and Registration Office.
For partisan elections, qualifying locations and times are as follows:
• The Butts County Democratic Committee will be qualifying political party candidates beginning Monday, Mar 2, at 9 a.m. and will cease on Friday, Mar. 6, at 12 noon. Qualifying on Mar. 2-Mar. 5 will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Qualifying on Mar. 6 will be from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Qualifying will be conducted at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 16 in Jackson.
Valid identification is required for notary purposes. Qualifying fees can be paid by personal check, certified check or money order. For additional information, please contact Bobbie Travis at 770-775-1225.
• The Butts County Republican Party will conduct qualifying for republican candidates running for local offices for the 2020 election cycle. The qualifying will take place at Collins Trucking Company, located at 527 Alabama Blvd. in Jackson. The qualifying hours will be: Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Mar.6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Michael Collins will be the official in charge of the qualifying and can be reached at 678-774-7415.
Non-partisan qualifying location and times are as follows.
• All local non-partisan qualifying will be held at the Butts County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson. Qualifying will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 6. For additional information, please contact Tina Lunsford at 770-775-8202.
