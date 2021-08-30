Ed Spruill has qualified to run for the Jackson City Council District 3 seat.
Spruill has lived in Jackson for 14 years and said it is a great small town.
“You don’t see the high crime that you see on the news in big cities,” Spruill said. “It’s a great place to live, and that why I moved here 14 years ago.
“If there was one thing that I would love to see more here is a way create more high paying processional jobs,” Spruill added. “We are losing our brightest kids who finish college and get jobs in other parts of the state due to the fact that there are not a lot of jobs for professional people other than teachers.”
Spruill is also interested in expanding Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital/
“Others had called our hospital the ‘Band Aid Hospital.’ I don’t call it that,” he said. “I call it the one that saved my life last year when I contacted Covid. I think it’s a great hospital that needs to be expanded with more jobs.”
Spruill has a bachelor’s degree in Education with a minor in Communication.
I would like to work with the in coming mayor, who will be working with the governor to bring all the resources that are allotted for the city of Jackson.”
