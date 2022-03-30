An Easter Egg Hunt and a safe driving class are two of the events in April that senior citizens can take advantage of through the Butts County Senior Center, 580 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Senior Center will be having a Easter Egg Hunt in Daughtry Park for senior citizens on Thursday, April 14, starting at 10 a.m. Senior citizens who would like to participate need to call the Senior Center so they will know how many seniors to expect. Contact the Senior Center at 770-775-8228.
Safer Driving
On Friday, April 29, AARP will be having a Safer Driving class for seniors at the Butts County Senior Center, with classes starting at 9 a.m. Registration is required. Cost for AARP members is $20 and non-members is $25. Please call the Senior Center at 770-775-8228 to make reservations.
