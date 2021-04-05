With the help of the Butts County Leisure Services, the Easter Bunny made surprise visits to baseball, soccer and softball practices at Daughtry Park last week. On Mar. 30 he showed up at softball practices and on Apr. 1 he made appearances at baseball and soccer practices. On Saturday, Apr. 3, he also visited the Jackson Square neighborhood, passing out goodie bags to all the kids before he had to leave to get ready for his big day on Sunday.
Easter Bunny makes surprise visits to baseball, soccer and softball practices
