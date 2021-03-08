Who will decide if the Butts County School System will continue to receive a 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in 2022? If early voting numbers are any indication, only a few registered voters will be making that decision.
Early voting for the Mar. 16 ESPLOST began a little over two weeks ago on Monday, Feb. 22. As of noon on Monday, Mar. 8, a total of 159 voters have cast ballots, about .008% of the county's 18,240 registered voters. Voters have until this Friday, Mar. 12, at 5 p.m. to cast an early or mail-in vote, then a final chance on Tuesday, Mar. 16, to vote in person at the county administration building.
If approved by voters, the sixth consecutive ESPLOST will continue the 1% sales tax currently scheduled to end on June 30, 2022 and extend it on to June 30, 2027.
ESPLOST 6 is estimated to be able to raise up to, but no more than $30 million in sales tax that will be used for a variety of school projects. They include funding for:
• A new performing arts center
• A new field house at Henderson Middle School
• A new maintenance and nutrition warehouse facility
• Planning for new school district site acquisition, development and construction
• Demolishing existing school facilities in the school district
The projects also include renovating, improving, extending, repairing, furnishing, upgrading, and equipping:
• Henderson Middle School
• Red Devil Hill Stadium and Athletic Complex
• Daughtry Elementary School
• Rufus Adams Auditorium and Ernest Battle Professional Development Center
• HVAC improvements
• New roof systems, security, safety, technology and communication improvements
• Traffic, parking and sidewalk renovations and improvements
• Electrical and plumbing repairs and improvements
• Energy efficiency improvements
• System-wide software and technology equipment installation and improvements
Finally, EPLOST 6 will also include purchases such as:
• Acquiring school buses and transportation or maintenance vehicles and equipment
• Acquiring fine arts, music/band, vocational, and physical education/athletic equipment
• Purchasing and providing textbooks, ebooks, digital media and library books
• Acquiring and installing school nutrition equipment
Early voting for the ESPLOST continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Mar. 12 at the Butts County Administration Building, 625 West 3rd Street in Jackson. Election day, Mar. 16, in person will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the administration building.
